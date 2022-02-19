CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Wood, Robertson propel Portland past Pepperdine 77-74

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:35 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood scored a career-high 24 points, Tyler Robertson had a go-ahead three-point play and scored 22 and Portland held off Pepperdine 77-74 on Saturday night.

Robertson added nine assists for the Pilots (16-12, 6-6 West Coast Conference), who have won five straight. Robertson’s basket and free throw came with 27 seconds remaining and gave Portland a 75-74 lead. Kristian Sjolund sank two foul shots with 5 seconds to go to cap the scoring.

Jan Zidek had 22 points to pace the Waves (7-22, 1-13), who have dropped four straight games. Houston Mallette added 18 points. Mike Mitchell Jr. had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Pilots improve to 2-0 against the Waves this season. Portland defeated Pepperdine 82-63 on Jan. 15.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

