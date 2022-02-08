OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Wofford visits Samford after Glover’s 30-point performance

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

Wofford Terriers (14-10, 6-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (14-9, 4-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the Wofford Terriers after Ques Glover scored 30 points in Samford’s 107-93 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Samford has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 6-6 in SoCon play. Wofford is third in the SoCon giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Terriers won the last matchup 87-64 on Jan. 13. B.J. Mack scored 18 points to help lead the Terriers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glover is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 10.7 points and four rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games for Samford.

Mack is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Ryan Larson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

