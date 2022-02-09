Wofford visits Samford after Glover’s 30-point performance

Wofford Terriers (14-10, 6-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (14-9, 4-7 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (14-10, 6-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (14-9, 4-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces the Wofford Terriers after Ques Glover scored 30 points in Samford’s 107-93 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 in home games. Samford is fifth in the SoCon in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Jermaine Marshall leads the Bulldogs with 7.4 boards.

The Terriers are 6-6 in conference games. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Terriers won the last matchup 87-64 on Jan. 13. B.J. Mack scored 18 points to help lead the Terriers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glover is shooting 48.2% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

Mack is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Terriers. Max Klesmit is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.