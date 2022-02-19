Winthrop visits UNC Asheville after Pember’s 30-point game

Winthrop Eagles (18-8, 11-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-11, 7-6 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (18-8, 11-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-11, 7-6 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Drew Pember scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 85-66 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 in home games. UNC Asheville scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 11-2 in conference matchups. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 86-80 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Michael Anumba led the Eagles with 18 points, and LJ Thorpe led the Bulldogs with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thorpe is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Patrick Good is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.6 points. D.J. Burns is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

