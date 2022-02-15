Winthrop visits Gardner-Webb following Terry’s 24-point game

Winthrop Eagles (17-8, 10-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-10, 9-3 Big South) Bandung, East Java; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (17-8, 10-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-10, 9-3 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Lance Terry scored 24 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-65 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 10-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb is the top team in the Big South with 34.0 points in the paint led by Kareem Reid averaging 1.9.

The Eagles are 10-2 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South shooting 36.2% from deep. Patrick Good leads the Eagles shooting 43% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 64-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. D.J. Burns led the Eagles with 19 points, and Terry led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Terry is averaging 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Burns is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 8.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

