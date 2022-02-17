OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Wilson lifts S. Dakota St. over W. Illinois 91-66

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 10:23 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State extended its win streak to 15 games, romping past Western Illinois 91-66 on Thursday night.

Charlie Easley had 19 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (24-4, 15-0 Summit League). Baylor Scheierman added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

KJ Lee had 15 points for the Leathernecks (15-12, 6-9). Trenton Massner added 14 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Burrell had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 93-75 on Jan. 22.

