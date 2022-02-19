CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Willis scores 30 to lead Louisiana Tech past UTSA 95-71

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:20 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had a season-high 30 points, making eight 3-pointers in the process, as Louisiana Tech easily beat UTSA 95-71 on Saturday night.

Cobe Williams had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (19-7, 10-4 Conference USA). Kenneth Lofton Jr. added six assists. Kenny Hunter had seven rebounds. Willis made 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Jacob Germany had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-19, 2-13). Dhieu Deing added 15 points.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 79-63 on Jan. 8.

