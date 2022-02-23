Willis leads Louisiana Tech against Rice after 30-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-12, 6-8 C-USA) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-12, 6-8 C-USA)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Rice Owls after Keaston Willis scored 30 points in Louisiana Tech’s 95-71 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls have gone 9-4 in home games. Rice averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 10-4 against conference opponents. Louisiana Tech is second in C-USA scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 80-63 on Jan. 28. Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 19 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carl Pierre is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Willis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Lofton is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

