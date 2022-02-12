OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Williamson, Rajkovic lead Seattle past Lamar 76-50

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 6:30 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Kobe Williamson and Viktor Rajkovic scored 14 points each as Seattle stretched its home winning streak to eight games, routing Lamar 76-50 on Saturday.

Brandton Chatfield added 11 points and seven rebounds for Seattle (19-6, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Darrion Trammell had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Lincoln Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (2-22, 0-11), who have lost 15 consecutive games. Avontez Ledet added 13 points. Brock McClure had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

