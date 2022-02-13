SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Williamson leads Loyola Chicago…

Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over N. Iowa 85-58

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 6:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson posted 18 points and six assists as Loyola Chicago routed Northern Iowa 85-58 on Sunday.

Aher Uguak had 17 points for Loyola Chicago (19-5, 10-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Chris Knight added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Northern Iowa scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

AJ Green had 20 points for the Panthers (14-10, 10-4), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Trae Berhow added 10 points.

Noah Carter, the Panthers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up