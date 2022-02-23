CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Williams, VCU Rams host the George Mason Patriots

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

George Mason Patriots (13-12, 6-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (18-7, 11-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Oduro and the George Mason Patriots take on Vince Williams and the VCU Rams in A-10 action.

The Rams are 9-4 on their home court. VCU has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Patriots are 6-6 against conference opponents. George Mason has a 7-7 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Rams won the last matchup 85-70 on Feb. 12. Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 18 points points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. KeShawn Curry is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 8.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Patriots. Oduro is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

