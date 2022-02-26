CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Williams throws down winner as Drexel tops Charleston 80-79

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 10:32 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams dunked for the winning poitns and Camren Wynter and Xavier Bell scored 18 points apiece as Drexel edged past College of Charleston 80-79 on Saturday.

Williams took a post-entry pass from Wynter, spun to the middle on his defender and finished the easy flush to give the Dragons the lead with 2 seconds remaining.

Coletrane Washington added 14 points and James Butler had 11 for the Dragons. Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Dimitrius Underwood scored a season-high 23 points plus seven rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (16-13, 8-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). John Meeks added 16 points. Brenden Tucker had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Dragons evened the season series against the Cougars. College of Charleston defeated Drexel 79-75 on Feb. 14.

