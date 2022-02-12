OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Williams scores 24 to lift Buffalo over Ball St. 80-74

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:46 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 24 points as Buffalo beat Ball State 80-74 on Saturday.

Ronaldo Segu had 13 points and six assists for Buffalo (13-8, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Josh Mballa added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Maceo Jack had 10 points.

Payton Sparks had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (11-13, 6-7). Luke Bumbalough added 16 points and six rebounds. Demarius Jacobs had 14 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Buffalo defeated Ball State 74-68 on Jan. 14.

