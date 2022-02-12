OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » College Basketball » Williams scores 16 to…

Williams scores 16 to carry Hartford over NJIT 65-49

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Austin Williams had 16 points as Hartford topped NJIT 65-49 on Saturday night.

Traci Carter had 14 points for Hartford (6-16, 4-6 America East Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. David Shriver added 10 points. Jared Kimbrough had 11 rebounds.

NJIT totaled 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Mekhi Gray had 12 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (10-13, 5-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up