Williams scores 15 to lead Radford past NC A&T 62-53

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:14 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Rashun Williams registered 15 points as Radford beat North Carolina A&T 62-53 on Saturday.

Josiah Jeffers had 12 points for Radford (11-17, 7-9 Big South Conference). Chyree Walker added 13 rebounds.

Marcus Watson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (11-19, 6-10), who have now lost four straight games. Tyler Maye added 10 points. Kameron Langley had six rebounds.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Aggies. North Carolina A&T defeated Radford 73-72 on Jan. 8.

