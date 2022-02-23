CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Williams scores 15 to…

Williams scores 15 to carry Troy over Texas-Arlington 59-53

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams scored 15 points to lift Troy to a 59-53 win over Texas-Arlington on Wednesday night.

Desmond Williams had 11 points and six rebounds for Troy (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference). Efe Odigie added 10 rebounds.

David Azore had 22 points for the Mavericks (11-16, 7-9). Nicolas Elame added 17 points and six rebounds. Javon Levi had six assists.

The Trojans evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated Troy 62-57 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up