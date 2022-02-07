OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Williams, Lyons carry Southern…

Williams, Lyons carry Southern over Alabama St. 72-58

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 11:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Terrell Williams scored 17 points and Tyrone Lyons recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds to lift Southern to a 72-58 win over Alabama State on Monday night, the Jaguars’ eighth straight home victory.

Brion Whitley added 15 points and Jayden Saddler had 10 points and five steals for Southern (14-9, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Isaiah Range had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Hornets (7-17, 5-6). Juan Reyna added 15 points. Trace Young had eight rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up