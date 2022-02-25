CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Williams lifts Santa Clara…

Williams lifts Santa Clara over Pepperdine 89-73

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 12:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had 25 points as Santa Clara defeated Pepperdine 89-73 on Thursday night.

Giordan Williams had 15 points for the Broncos (19-10, 9-5 West Coast Conference). PJ Pipes added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Bediako had 13 points and three blocks.

Santa Clara scored 50 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Houston Mallette had 24 points for the Waves (7-23, 1-14), who have now lost five games in a row. Jan Zidek added 15 points. Jay Yoon had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up