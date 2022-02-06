OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Williams lifts Murray St.…

Williams lifts Murray St. past SIU-Edwardsville 79-59

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Murray State to a 79-59 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday night, the Racers’ 12th consecutive victory.

Tevin Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds for Murray State (22-2, 12-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Justice Hill added 18 points and seven assists. DJ Burns had 11 points.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Cougars (7-16, 1-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Lamar Wright added seven rebounds.

Murray State, which defeated SIU-Edwardsville 74-69 on Jan. 8., swept the season series with the Cougars.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up