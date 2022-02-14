Williams leads Wake Forest against No. 7 Duke after 25-point showing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Alondes Williams scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 76-72 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Blue Devils are 13-2 on their home court. Duke averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-5 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is second in the ACC scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 10.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Blue Devils won the last matchup 76-64 on Jan. 13. Paolo Banchero scored 24 points points to help lead the Blue Devils to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Banchero is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Williams is averaging 19.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Demon Deacons. Jake Laravia is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

