Williams leads Wake Forest against NC State after 23-point outing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-5, 9-4 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-14, 3-10 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the NC State Wolf Pack after Alondes Williams scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 68-60 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-7 at home. NC State leads the ACC with 15.4 fast break points.

The Demon Deacons have gone 9-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is second in the ACC scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

The Wolf Pack and Demon Deacons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals. Dereon Seabron is shooting 47.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Williams is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Daivien Williamson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

