Williams leads VCU against Dayton after 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Dayton Flyers (14-7, 6-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-6, 6-2 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Dayton Flyers after Vince Williams scored 22 points in VCU’s 64-62 win against the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams are 6-3 in home games. VCU has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Flyers are 6-2 in A-10 play. Dayton has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rams won 53-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Williams led the Rams with 13 points, and Toumani Camara led the Flyers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Camara is averaging 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

