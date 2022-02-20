Williams leads UAPB against Texas Southern after 26-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (11-11, 10-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-20, 4-10 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (11-11, 10-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-20, 4-10 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Shawn Williams scored 26 points in UAPB’s 92-84 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Golden Lions are 4-6 on their home court. UAPB is 1-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 10-4 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Tigers won the last matchup 90-71 on Jan. 9. Bryson Etienne scored 21 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris is averaging 17.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the past 10 games for UAPB.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas is scoring 9.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Etienne is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.