Williams leads UAPB against Prairie View A&M after 28-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-15, 6-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-20, 4-9 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Shawn Williams scored 28 points in UAPB’s 74-69 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-5 in home games. UAPB averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 6-5 in conference matchups. Prairie View A&M ranks third in the SWAC scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by D’Rell Roberts averaging 1.3.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Panthers won the last matchup 75-58 on Jan. 11. Dewayne Cox scored 18 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Brown is averaging 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Jawaun Daniels is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

