Williams leads UAPB against Mississippi Valley State after 29-point game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-23, 2-13 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-22, 4-11 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Shawn Williams scored 29 points in UAPB’s 70-68 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-7 in home games. UAPB has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Delta Devils are 2-13 in conference games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Lions won the last meeting 74-68 on Jan. 29. Williams scored 26 points points to help lead the Golden Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Elijah Davis is averaging 4.3 points for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is averaging 17.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

