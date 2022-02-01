Williams leads Northern Illinois against Western Michigan after 20-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-13, 2-6 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-16, 0-9 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-13, 2-6 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-16, 0-9 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Western Michigan Broncos after Keshawn Williams scored 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 69-63 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos are 2-7 on their home court. Western Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Lamar Norman Jr. averaging 1.5.

The Huskies are 2-6 in conference matchups. Northern Illinois is 0-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Broncos and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is averaging 19.6 points for the Broncos. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Trendon Hankerson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 0-10, averaging 64.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.