OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Williams leads No. 23…

Williams leads No. 23 Murray State against Morehead State after 39-point showing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Murray State Racers (23-2, 13-0 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-7, 11-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Murray State faces the Morehead State Eagles after K.J. Williams scored 39 points in Murray State’s 73-62 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles are 12-0 in home games. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 16.7 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 6.2.

The Racers are 13-0 in OVC play. Murray State leads college basketball with 15.8 fast break points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last meeting 77-66 on Jan. 29. Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Eagles. Skyelar Potter is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Justice Hill is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up