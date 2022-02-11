Williams leads No. 23 Murray State against Morehead State after 39-point showing

Murray State Racers (23-2, 13-0 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-7, 11-2 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (23-2, 13-0 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-7, 11-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Murray State faces the Morehead State Eagles after K.J. Williams scored 39 points in Murray State’s 73-62 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles are 12-0 in home games. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 16.7 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 6.2.

The Racers are 13-0 in OVC play. Murray State leads college basketball with 15.8 fast break points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last meeting 77-66 on Jan. 29. Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Eagles. Skyelar Potter is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Justice Hill is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

