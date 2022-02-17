Williams leads No. 21 Murray State against Austin Peay after 21-point game

Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 6-8 OVC) at Murray State Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 6-8 OVC) at Murray State Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -19.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Murray State plays the Austin Peay Governors after K.J. Williams scored 21 points in Murray State’s 57-53 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Racers are 13-0 on their home court. Murray State is the OVC leader with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.2.

The Governors are 6-8 in conference games. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the OVC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 6.7.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Racers won the last matchup 65-53 on Feb. 3. Tevin Brown scored 17 points points to help lead the Racers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Racers. Brown is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Hutchins-Everett is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Governors. Drew Calderon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 74.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.