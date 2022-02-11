Williams leads Hartford against NJIT after 24-point outing

Hartford Hawks (5-16, 3-6 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (10-12, 5-7 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hartford Hawks (5-16, 3-6 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (10-12, 5-7 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford faces the NJIT Highlanders after Austin Williams scored 24 points in Hartford’s 68-64 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders are 5-6 in home games. NJIT has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 3-6 against conference opponents. Hartford is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Highlanders. Antwuan Butler is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Williams is averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.