Williams leads Georgia State over Georgia Southern 79-63

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:26 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Kane Williams had 21 points as Georgia State topped Georgia Southern 79-63 on Thursday night.

Corey Allen had 18 points for Georgia State (12-10, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Justin Roberts added 13 points and Eliel Nsoseme had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Williams shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Kamari Brown had 17 points for the Eagles (11-13, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Andrei Savrasov added 14 points and nine rebounds and Gedi Juozapaitis had 11 points.

