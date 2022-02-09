OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Williams leads Gardner-Webb over Campbell 57-45

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:27 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had 15 points and seven rebounds as Gardner-Webb got past Campbell 57-45 on Wednesday night.

Lance Terry had 14 points for Gardner-Webb (14-10, 8-3 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jordan Sears added 10 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Selden had seven rebounds.

Campbell scored 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jordan Whitfield had 12 points for the Fighting Camels (13-9, 6-5).

Cedric Henderson Jr., whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Fighting Camels, scored 2 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

