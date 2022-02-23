CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Williams leads Coastal Carolina over Arkansas State 74-69

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:44 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Rudi Williams had a career-high 31 points as Coastal Carolina narrowly defeated Arkansas State 74-69 on Wednesday night.

Wilfried Likayi had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Coastal Carolina (15-12, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference).

Norchad Omier had 23 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and five blocks for the Red Wolves (16-10, 7-7). Malcolm Farrington added 10 points.

The Chanticleers leveled the season series against the Red Wolves. Arkansas State defeated Coastal Carolina 73-66 on Jan. 29.

