Williams leads Coastal Carolina against Troy after 24-point game

Troy Trojans (18-8, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-12, 5-8 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the Troy Trojans after Rudi Williams scored 24 points in Coastal Carolina’s 71-68 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Chanticleers are 10-6 in home games. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 6.0.

The Trojans are 9-4 in Sun Belt play. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last meeting 69-59 on Jan. 7. Efe Odigie scored 13 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Cole averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Mostafa is averaging 13.7 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Odigie is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Duke Deen is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

