Williams leads Coastal Carolina against Little Rock after 31-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (15-12, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (8-17, 3-10 Sun Belt) Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (15-12, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (8-17, 3-10 Sun Belt)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the Little Rock Trojans after Rudi Williams scored 31 points in Coastal Carolina’s 74-69 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Trojans are 6-6 on their home court. Little Rock is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chanticleers are 7-8 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Chanticleers won the last meeting 65-49 on Jan. 28. Williams scored 20 points to help lead the Chanticleers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Stulic is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 7.6 points. Jordan Jefferson is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Vince Cole is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 15.2 points. Williams is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

