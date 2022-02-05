OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Williams leads Buffalo over Central Michigan 74-54

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:26 PM

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 19 points, five assists and four blocks as Buffalo rolled past Central Michigan 74-54 on Saturday.

Williams made four of six 3-pointers.

Ronaldo Segu had 11 points for Buffalo (11-8, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). Tra’Von Fagan added 11 points and seven rebounds. Maceo Jack had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ralph Bissainthe had 19 points for the Chippewas (5-14, 4-4). Kevin Miller added 14 points. Brian Taylor had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

