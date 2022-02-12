Williams Jr., Baldwin Jr. carry VCU past George Mason 85-70

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. and Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 18 points apiece as VCU beat George Mason…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. and Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 18 points apiece as VCU beat George Mason 85-70 on Saturday. Jayden Nunn added 15 points for the Rams. Baldwin Jr. also had 10 assists, while Nunn posted six rebounds.

KeShawn Curry had 11 points for VCU (16-7, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Josh Oduro had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots (12-11, 5-5). Davonte Gaines added 16 points. Devon Cooper had 14 points.

