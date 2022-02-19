CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Williams carries Buffalo over W. Michigan 87-73

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 6:32 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 24 points and Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 87-73 on Saturday.

Josh Mballa added 20 points and nine rebounds and Ronaldo Segu had 16 points and six assists for Buffalo (16-8, 10-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. David Skogman added 11 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 23 points for the Broncos (6-21, 2-14). Mileek McMillan added 12 points. Markeese Hastings had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 78-64 on Jan. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

