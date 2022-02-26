Williams and the VCU Rams visit conference foe UMass

VCU Rams (19-7, 12-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-14, 5-9 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (19-7, 12-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-14, 5-9 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Fernandes and the UMass Minutemen host Vince Williams and the VCU Rams in A-10 play Saturday.

The Minutemen have gone 9-4 at home. UMass is second in the A-10 shooting 38.8% from deep, led by Cairo McCrory shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rams have gone 12-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The Minutemen and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Buttrick is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Williams is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rams. KeShawn Curry is averaging 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the past 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

