Williams and the Radford Highlanders take on conference foe N.C. A&T

Radford Highlanders (10-17, 6-9 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-18, 6-9 Big South) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5…

Radford Highlanders (10-17, 6-9 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-18, 6-9 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Watson and the North Carolina A&T Aggies host Rashun Williams and the Radford Highlanders.

The Aggies have gone 7-3 in home games. N.C. A&T is the top team in the Big South with 12.2 fast break points.

The Highlanders have gone 6-9 against Big South opponents. Radford is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 73-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Watson led the Aggies with 18 points, and Josiah Jeffers led the Highlanders with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Jeffers is averaging 9.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Highlanders. Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.