Williams and the Radford Highlanders take on conference foe Hampton

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

Radford Highlanders (7-16, 3-8 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (7-15, 3-8 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -2.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Najee Garvin and the Hampton Pirates host Rashun Williams and the Radford Highlanders in Big South play Saturday.

The Pirates are 5-3 on their home court. Hampton is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Highlanders are 3-8 in conference play. Radford is eighth in the Big South shooting 31.3% from downtown. Dravon Mangum paces the Highlanders shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Highlanders won 54-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Mangum led the Highlanders with 13 points, and Russell Dean led the Pirates with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Pirates. Garvin is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Bryan Hart is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 9.2 points. Josiah Jeffers is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

