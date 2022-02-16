OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Williams and the Radford Highlanders host conference foe Campbell

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-9, 7-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (8-16, 4-8 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -2.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Henderson Jr. and the Campbell Fighting Camels visit Rashun Williams and the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday.

The Highlanders have gone 6-4 at home. Radford is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Camels are 7-5 in conference matchups. Campbell scores 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Fighting Camels won the last meeting 70-58 on Jan. 15. Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points to help lead the Fighting Camels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 9.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Highlanders. Josiah Jeffers is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Henderson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Whitfield is averaging 14.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Categories:

