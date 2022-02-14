OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Williams and the Northern Illinois Huskies visit conference foe Ball State

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-16, 3-9 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-13, 6-7 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces Ball State in MAC action Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 8-3 on their home court. Ball State ranks fifth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Payton Sparks leads the Cardinals with 8.2 boards.

The Huskies are 3-9 in MAC play. Northern Illinois is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Cardinals won the last matchup 74-67 on Jan. 28. Tyler Cochran scored 17 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sparks is averaging 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Trendon Hankerson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Keshawn Williams is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

