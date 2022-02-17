OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » William & Mary hosts…

William & Mary hosts Drexel following Washington’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drexel Dragons (12-12, 7-7 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-22, 4-10 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -8; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits the William & Mary Tribe after Coletrane Washington scored 21 points in Drexel’s 79-75 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Tribe are 4-8 in home games. William & Mary ranks eighth in the CAA with 12.0 assists per game led by Tyler Rice averaging 3.6.

The Dragons are 7-7 in CAA play. Drexel is fifth in the CAA scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Tribe won the last matchup 83-75 on Jan. 22. Connor Kochera scored 23 points points to help lead the Tribe to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Mate Okros is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 5.8 points. Camren Wynter is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up