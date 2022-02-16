William & Mary hosts Drexel after Washington’s 21-point outing

Drexel Dragons (12-12, 7-7 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-22, 4-10 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (12-12, 7-7 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-22, 4-10 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces the William & Mary Tribe after Coletrane Washington scored 21 points in Drexel’s 79-75 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Tribe are 4-8 on their home court. William & Mary averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dragons are 7-7 against CAA opponents. Drexel ranks fourth in the CAA with 31.4 rebounds per game led by James Butler averaging 7.3.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Tribe won the last meeting 83-75 on Jan. 22. Connor Kochera scored 23 points points to help lead the Tribe to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Wight is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Camren Wynter is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 10.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.