William & Mary heads to JMU for conference showdown

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

William & Mary Tribe (5-20, 4-8 CAA) at James Madison Dukes (13-10, 4-8 CAA)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces JMU in CAA action Saturday.

The Dukes are 8-5 in home games. JMU is the top team in the CAA with 37.0 points in the paint led by Tyree Ihenacho averaging 2.0.

The Tribe are 4-8 in CAA play. William & Mary allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dukes won 95-91 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Justin Amadi led the Dukes with 24 points, and Yuri Covington led the Tribe with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Takal Molson is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for JMU.

Connor Kochera averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Brandon Carroll is shooting 50.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

