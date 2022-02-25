William & Mary faces Hofstra, aims to stop road slide

William & Mary Tribe (5-25, 4-13 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-10, 11-5 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (5-25, 4-13 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-10, 11-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary will attempt to stop its six-game road skid when the Tribe visit Hofstra.

The Pride have gone 10-2 in home games. Hofstra averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Tribe are 4-13 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in CAA play. The Tribe won the last meeting 63-62 on Dec. 30. Jake Milkereit scored 13 points to help lead the Tribe to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Ray averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Aaron Estrada is shooting 53.9% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Ben Wight is scoring 11.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

