CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Protesting truckers to begin trip to DC | Boris Johnson scraps remaining restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Wilkins scores 15 to…

Wilkins scores 15 to carry Drake past Indiana St. 74-58

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins registered 15 points as Drake beat Indiana State 74-58 on Monday night.

Roman Penn had 15 points for Drake (20-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries added 14 points. Garrett Sturtz had 12 points and six rebounds.

Indiana State totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Cameron Henry had 17 points for the Sycamores (11-17, 4-12). Kailex Stephens added 16 points. Cooper Neese had 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores on the season. Drake defeated Indiana State 85-67 on Feb. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up