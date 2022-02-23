CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Wilkins leads Longwood against…

Wilkins leads Longwood against Radford after 25-point performance

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Radford Highlanders (10-16, 6-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (21-6, 13-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces the Radford Highlanders after Isaiah Wilkins scored 25 points in Longwood’s 76-72 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Lancers are 15-1 in home games.

Longwood ranks third in the Big South shooting 36.1% from downtown, led by The Highlanders have gone 6-8 against Big South opponents. Radford has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Lancers won the last meeting 83-75 on Jan. 12. Justin Hill scored 24 points points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bryan Hart averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Josiah Jeffers is shooting 39.8% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up