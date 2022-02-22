Wilkins leads Longwood against Radford after 25-point outing

Radford Highlanders (10-16, 6-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (21-6, 13-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Radford Highlanders (10-16, 6-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (21-6, 13-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts the Radford Highlanders after Isaiah Wilkins scored 25 points in Longwood’s 76-72 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Lancers have gone 15-1 in home games. Longwood has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 6-8 against Big South opponents. Radford is eighth in the Big South shooting 31.7% from downtown. Artese Stapleton leads the Highlanders shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Lancers won the last matchup 83-75 on Jan. 12. Justin Hill scored 24 points points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11.7 points. Hill is shooting 41.2% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Rashun Williams is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Josiah Jeffers is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

