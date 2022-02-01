CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Wilkins leads Drake against…

Wilkins leads Drake against Indiana State after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drake Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 2-6 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces the Indiana State Sycamores after D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points in Drake’s 77-68 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Sycamores have gone 7-2 at home. Indiana State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in MVC play. Drake is third in the MVC scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Sycamores and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Zach Hobbs is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Tucker DeVries averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

DoD names CIO as acting official to deliver 'end-to-end' integration on data, AI

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up