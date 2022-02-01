Wilkins leads Drake against Indiana State after 20-point game

Drake Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 2-6 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 2-6 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces the Indiana State Sycamores after D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points in Drake’s 77-68 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Sycamores have gone 7-2 at home. Indiana State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in MVC play. Drake is third in the MVC scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Sycamores and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Zach Hobbs is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Tucker DeVries averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.